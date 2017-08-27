Punjab govt efforts to combat child labour appreciated

Staff Reporter

Ministry of Human Rights Federal Secretary Rabiya Javeri Agha and Joint Secretary Humera Azam Khan met Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid on Saturday.

The meeting was held at the Punjab Civil Secretariat and the main focus of the meeting was on enhancement of data sharing and coordination among pioneer stakeholders with regard to human rights at provincial and federal level, says a press release issued here on Saturday.

An immense need to coordinate on reporting mechanism on international conventions was also focused during the meeting.

The human right violations in perspective of child rights violations both at provincial and federal level were brought into light.

The best practices on the part of the Punjab government regarding steps to combat child labour, efforts of the Child Protection Bureau, coordinated efforts to up lift the primary education system were also discussed and appreciated.

Federal Secretary Rabiya Javeri Agha showed great concern on child abuse/murder cases reported in Kasur.

In order to look further development the matter of child abuse, incident of District Kasur, the Federal Secretary for Human Rights also hold a meeting with Inspector General of Police, Punjab at his office.

On this occasion, the regional police officer, Sheikhupura had given a detailed presentation to the Federal Secretary Human Rights, covering various aspects of police investigation on the subject incident. On the directions of the Federal Secretary a team of the representatives of the Ministry of Human Rights, comprising Joint Secretary of Human Rights Humera Azaam Khan, Director General (IC-Wing) and Regional Director for Human Rights Punjab Lubna Mansoor visited District Kasur.