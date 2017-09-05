Punjab govt to distribute date trees

Multan

The Punjab government will distribute Date (Khajoor) trees to enhance the produce of the fruit across the province.

The Dates trees will be provided free of cost to farmers under particular criteria, said assistant director agriculture information Naveed Asmat Kohloon in a statement issued here.

He said the Punjab government was paying immense focus on the promotion of high valued crops with an objective to empower farmers economically and strengthen economy. The trees would be provided in 9 districts including Rajanpur, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar and other three districts of the province.— APP