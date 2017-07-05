Punjab govt, Chinese firm ink three MoUs

Shahbaz hosts reception for company officials

Our Correspondent

Murree

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif hosted a reception in honour of officials of Chinese companies. Administrator National Energy Administration and Vice Chairman National Development and Reforms Commission China (NDRC) Nur Bekri, Chairman Huang Group of China Cao Peixi, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong, Chairman Rui Energy Group Yafu Qiu and Chinese officials attended the reception. Provincial Ministers, Members of National and Provincial Assemblies, Chief Secretary and Secretaries of different departments also participated in the function.

On the occasion, three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) were signed between Punjab government and Chinese companies for bilateral cooperation in energy sector. Under the agreement, Huang Shandong Power General Company will extend cooperation to Punjab government for setting up 1320-megawatts coal power plant in Rahim Yar Khan. It will also provide technical assistance for setting up the plant. Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) of Punjab government Jehanzeb Khan and Shandong Power Generation Company of China signed the agreement. Punjab government and Shandong Ruyi Group also signed MoU for setting up an institute of technical training. Secretary Energy of Punjab government Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani and Song Taji of Shandong Ruyi Group signed the agreement. Under this agreement, Chinese company will set up technical training institute in Sahiwal to provide vocational training to the local youth. Punjab government and Shandong Ruyi Group also signed an MoU with regard to cooperate social responsibility.

While addressing the function, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that economic cooperation between Pakistan and China has reached to new heights and new avenues of economic cooperation have been opened between the two countries. Meanwhile, Pak-China economic friendship has become stronger with the passage of time. He said that Pak-China friendship is based on sincerity, mutual love and respect and observed that growing economic cooperation will benefit the people of both the countries. Chinese cooperation in energy sector is unprecedented; he added and further said that Punjab government is thankful to Chinese government and the people for their cooperation to overcome the energy crisis. The people of Pakistan cannot forget the gift of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and this gigantic project will never ever succumb to negative politics. He said that China helped Pakistan at a very critical juncture by investing 36 billion dollars in energy projects. CPEC is a symbol of immortal friendship of both the countries. 1320-megawatts Sahiwal Coal Fired Project under the CPEC has been completed in a record period of 22 months. Keeping in view various obstacles faced by Pakistan in the energy sector, Chinese companies are working day and night on energy production projects. He said that different power plants are being completed speedily and Pakistan & China are standing shoulder to shoulder in every hour of trial. War or peace or there is a national calamity, China has never left Pakistan alone and we are proud of friendship with China. He welcomed the agreements between Punjab government and Chinese companies and hoped that implementation on these projects will further extend bilateral economic cooperation.