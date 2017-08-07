Punjab govt doing best to ensure quality education

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Punjab govt is trying it’s best to ensure provision of quality education to the students studying in govt schools and for the purpose qualified teachers are being recruited on vacant seats in different schools. A source of Education Department Attock said this while talking to newsman.

He said that more than 1700 teachers have been recruited on merit and their induction training has also been started at 37 training centers establishment nearest to their home towns. He said that 853 female teachers have been recruited for a girls primary and middle schools , 880 teachers have been recruited for boys primary and middle schools and 63 teachers male and female have been recruited for girls and boys high schools. He said that after completion of the induction training all the teachers will join their respective schools.

The sou said that after the joining of these teachers students will have opportunity to get quality education action. The source said that 5 training centres in Attock , 04 centers in Hasanabdal , 10 centers in Jand , 7 centre in Fatehjang, 9 centers in Pindigheb and four training centers have been established in Hazro Tehsil.