Punjab govt allocates huge funds for free medicines in hospitals

Staff Reporter

The Punjab government has allocated huge funds for providing free medicines to patients in the public sector hospitals. This was said by a spokesman for the Punjab Health Department in a statement here on Wednesday. He said an amount of Rs 20.412 billion had been allocated for provision of free medicine in tertiary care hospitals during the current fiscal year whereas an amount of Rs 13.604 billion had been earmarked for this purpose in the previous year (2016-17).

He said the Primary and Secondary health department allocated Rs 12 billion to provide free medicines in the hospitals under their administrative control.

“The previous year, this amount was Rs 7.5 billion,” the spokesman said.

He said the government was procuring high quality medicines from multinational and well reputed national pharmaceutical companies.

The spokesman said that in emergency departments of the hospitals, 100 per cent free medicine was being provided to patients while indoor patients were also getting maximum medicines from hospitals without paying any peny.

In some cases, doctors prescribe any medicine to the patient from outside which was not available in the hospital, however, such incidents were very rare and when these incidents were brought into knowledge of the hospital administration, complaints were redressed, said the spokesman.

He termed the news-items as baseless in which it was claimed that funds were not available for the provision of free medicines in government hospitals and patients have to purchase medicine from the market.