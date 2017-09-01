Punjab govt according priority to education

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that Punjab govt as per the vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is according priority to education sector and its ample proof is spending billion of rupees in this sector and induction of teachers and Assistant Education Officers on merit.

He said this while addressing a function in Govt Pilot Secondary School where appointment letters and tablets were given to 50 assistant education officers.

On the occasion MPA Zafar Iqbal , Chairman Muncipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, Senior Vice President PMLN Attock Saleem Shahzad and other notables were also present.

Federal Minister said that govt wants to bring change in education sector by using information technology and for the purpose revolutionary steps are being taken.

He said that the tablets being given to these newly inducted officers would help improve the standard and accuracy of on line reporting as these tablets are connected with Punjab Information Technology Board. Sheikh Aftab said, it is need of the hour to educate young lot by using information technology.