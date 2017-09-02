Punjab given historic package for development of agri sector: CM

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government has given historic package worth billions of rupees for the development of agriculture sector and prosperity of the farmers.

Every penny of this agriculture package is being spent on the welfare of the farmers efficiently and it has returned the farmers their right.

Under this agriculture package, the farmers are being given relief at their doorsteps.

On the other hand, interest free loans amounting to billions of rupees are being provided to the small farmers on easy terms.

It is sanguine that every possible step has been adopted to save the farmers from global recession.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan will move further if the farmer is prosperous and therefore, every possible resources have been given for the development of the agriculture sector and it has yielded positive results.

He said that the rights of the small farmers will be fully protected.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to Provincial Agricultural Minister Naeem Akhtar Bhabha who called on him here on Friday.