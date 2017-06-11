It’s very unfortunate that Punjab Food Authority has become lucrative business hub. A few days back, the advertisement of Assistant Food Officer didn’t specify a certain criteria. Many of the candidates having background of biotechnology and microbiology successfully passed the test through NTS. Upon calling for an interview, it was informed that the desired qualification did not go with aforementioned criteria. I was just in a state of dilemma that how easily they turned many of the successful candidates down.

Why did they make us eligible for the test if credentials did not match the so-called criteria? Secondly, why did they develop a ray of hope by sending an interview letter? Most of the candidates had to travel from far flung areas. I have so much disdain against this nepotism and favouritism, which seriously need to be addressed through transparency and merit, as it’s the need of the hour. The ambivalent NTS test system only works to mint money. Concerned authorities must take the desired steps to put candidates out from this ignominy.

AFIA BATOOL

Layyah

