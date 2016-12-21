Punjab food authority seizes 6000kg contaminated meat

City Reporter

Crackdown against those involved in contaminated meat business continued across Punjab and cases against dozens of people have been registered in Lahore.

According to details, Punjab Food Authority seized another six thousand kg meat in lahore. The raiding team also recovered dead chicken meat and registered case after arresting three accused.

According to food safety officer Thaira Kulsoom the culprits were involved in making the feed from the feather and intestine of the chicken. Police said that the recovered meat was to be supplied to hotels in the Lahore and adjoining areas.

The police disposed off the recovered contaminated meat and after registering a case against the nabbed culprits started the investigation.