Punjab DHQs hospitals to get CT scan machines

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Measures to improve the healthcare system were discussed in detail in a high level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said billions of rupees have been spent to provide the best health facilities to the people of Punjab and benefits of the steps taken by the government in the health sector should reach the people at any cost.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said a plan has been made by the Punjab government to provide to CT scan machines to all DHQs at the district level and these machines will be outsourced. He said the CT scan facility will be available round-the-clock at DHQs. He said the service to the mankind in the best way to worship Allah, and we have to work with determination and kind heart to provide the best health facilities to the people. He said the traditional system of the healthcare should be replaced with advanced and developed one and that he is personally monitoring the healthcare system reforms.

Moreover, the project of the 100-bed mother and childcare hospital in Murree was discussed in detail in a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif here.

Addressing the meeting CM Shahbaz Sharif said the 100-bed hospital should be completed in time and work on this project should be carried out at the fast-track. He said the provision of the best medical facilities to the people of Punjab at their doorsteps is the top priority of the provincial government and for this purpose all-out resources are being utilized.