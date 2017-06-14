Punjab develops mega programme to keep villages neat and clean

Staff Reporter

An important meeting was held here today under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to review matters pertaining to solid waste management and sanitation programme in the rural areas. The meeting also pondered over different issues relating to clean drinking water programme. While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Punjab government has developed a mega programme of keeping the villages neat and clean. He maintained that this programme is a unique programme which is being launched for the first time in Pakistan. This programme would change the villages and rural hinterlands would be kept neat and clean as like cities. He said that village dwellers will get same facilities of cleanliness which are available in the cities and added that cleanliness system will be devolved up to the level of union councils.

The Chief Minister said that rural solid waste and sanitation programme is the most innovative and public friendly initiative which would be furthered as a role model to benefit the people. He directed that skilled human resource should be hired for the implementation on this programme and warned that he will personally supervise this plan. He said that a huge sum of Rs.15 billion has been allocated for this programme in the upcoming financial year.

He maintained that a best and efficient solid waste management system would be available in the villages through this programme and told that collective efforts are needed to provide clean atmosphere to the people as cleanliness of villages alongside the cities is our commitment.

The Chief Minister said that clean drinking water supply programme will be started from southern Punjab and this scheme would be commenced in all the tehsils of the southern Punjab districts. He told that a sum of Rs.25 billion is provided for this programme in the financial year 2017-18.

He hoped that implementation on this programme would help to eradicate water borne diseases and the project would prove as very beneficial for the health of the people. He said that this programme would be implemented on fast track basis by uniting our energies.

He observed that clean drinking water is one of the fundamental rights as well as a heavenly boon. In Bahawalpur region, 116 water filtration plants are providing clean drinking water to the people, he added.

Provincial Ministers Mansha Ullah Butt, Syed Haroon Sultan Bukhari, PML-N leader Khawaja Ahmad Hasaan, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Chairman Saaf Pani Company (South) Ch. Arif Saeed, high officials, concerned secretaries as well as experts attended the meeting, while Chairman Pani Company (North) Major (R) Tahir Iqbal attended the meeting through video link.