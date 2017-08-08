Punjab Colours rout Balochistan by 21 goals

National Women Hockey Championship

Lahore

Defending champions continued their sparkling run in the 5th national U18 women hockey championship by giving a hockey lesson to Balochistan with a 21-0 thrashing here on Monday at the national hockey stadium.

In another match, Pakistan Boards scored a narrow 3-2 win over Sindh Whites.

Punjab did not sow mercy as they put in a large number of goals past the hapless Balochistan. Their ace forward Hamra Latif scored eight goals. Tabarka Tariq had three while five players managed a brace each.

Scorers: Punjab, Hamra Latif 8, Tabarka Tariq 3, Arzoo Mansoor 2, Iqra Hanif 2, Attiya Anees 2, Areeba Sarwar 2, Mehwish Sardar 2.

As the first tie was the most one sided, the second match of the day was perhaps the best of the event so far. Pakistan Boards, last year’s runner up, found Sindh Whites a tough nut to crack.

Boards went ahead as early as the seventh minute through Rukhsar Aslam but within two minutes, it was all even as Tehmina Parveen struck for Sindh, the province’s first string. The students’ Irfana Aslam and Seema Saboor made it 3-1 by the 23rd minute.

Sindh girls fought back and Tehmina Parveen had her second in the 42nd minute. They tried their best to find the equaliser but the Boards team survived.

Scorers, Pakistan Boards: Rukhsar Aslam, Irfana Aslam & Seema Saboor Sindh Whites: Tehmina Parveen 2 Tomorrow, Tuesday, the last day of the pool matches, all the eight competing teams would be in action. So four matches are scheduled. Two in the morning and two in the afternoon: Sindh Colours vs Balochistan (7:00 AM), KPK vs Pakistan Boards (8:30 AM), Islamabad vs Sindh Whites (3:00 PM)

Punjab Colours vs Punjab Whites (5:00 PM).—APP