Punjab Cabinet pays tributes to Nawaz, Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

A resolution of gratitude was presented in the special meeting of Punjab Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Thursday, to pay rich tributes to the vision and leadership abilities of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for solving the acute energy crisis in the country.

Provincial Minister Rana Sanaullah presented the resolution in recognition of sincere efforts made by Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab for the solution of energy crisis. All the members of the cabinet unanimously approved it.

It has been stated in the resolution that due to the vision and leadership abilities of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, governments of Pakistan and the Punjab started working on different energy generation projects in 2013 which included Bhikki Power Project, Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Project, Sahiwal Coal Power Project, Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Project, Balloki Power Project and Zonergy Solar Power Project etc. Five thousand megawatt electricity would be included in the national grid up to December 2017 from these projects; while around nine thousand megawatt electricity would be provided to the national grid by March 2018.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that a dream has been materialized today. The inaugural-day of 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project is a historic occasion in the history of Pakistan, as well as a day of joy for the people of Pakistan and the Punjab.

During the last four years, utmost hard work was carried out, day and night, for energy projects. China has also expressed its utmost confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for ending of energy crisis. He said that Sahiwal Coal Power Project is 100% Chinese investment. He said that undue delay occurred in energy projects due to sit-ins. Had there been no sit-ins, then quite a number of important projects, including the Sahiwal Coal Power Project, would have been completed eight months earlier. The sit-ins have heavily damaged the public welfare projects and prosperity of the country

He said completion of Sahiwal Coal Power Project, in a record period of time, is a unanimous success of Pakistan and the Punjab; and we are thankful to Chinese leadership and the government in this regard.

The meeting also approved giving of special reward to engineers and workers working on Sahiwal Coal Power Project.

ACS Energy gave informed that different projects of 3000 megawatt have been made operational by the government and work on projects of 14000 megawatt is in progress.