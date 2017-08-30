Punjab Cabinet pays glowing tributes to Nawaz for his services

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The meeting of the Provincial Cabinet which held here on Tuesday under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif paid rich tributes to the services of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in glowing words. The meeting approved a consensus resolution with regard to the national-services of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for taking solid measures for the strengthening of economy as well as taking sincere efforts for the elimination of energy crisis. The meeting was told that four years tenure of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a golden period in the history of the country. New records of speedy developments were set in the tenure of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the people were given relief in the real sense. The meeting accorded approval to investment under Section 9-A of Punjab General Provident Investment Fund Act 2009. After this approval, Punjab General Provident Investment Fund will also be able to invest on long-term basis and this step will result in increasing the volume of the fund. It also gave approval to handover the adjacent land of old Central Jail Rawalpindi to the Ministry of Defence. It was approved to give land for the establishment of research cum-experimental farm in district Khanewal for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University Multan. The meeting approved the proposal to grant ownership rights of seven, seven marla plots as well as to carry out the development work in the area.

