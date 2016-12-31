Punjab cabinet passes Civil Administration Ordinance 2016

Staff Reporter

The Punjab cabinet on Friday approved the Civil Administration Ordinance 2016 abolishing district coordination officer (DCO) posts across the province.

According to the ordinance, all DCOs will now act as deputy commissioners with powers to hold court sessions into criminal cases.

They will also ensure speedy implementation of development projects, maintaining law and order, and dealing with public service delivery. Moreover, deputy commissioners will work closely with representatives of local councils to monitor their progress.

Besides, they will hold consultation meetings with police heads for peace and provide security to people.

The approval to the Civil Administration Ordinance 2016 was given by the Punjab Cabinet which held with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the chair at the Chief Minister House Model Town.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, the chief secretary, Inspector General (IG) police and secretaries of departments concerned.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif vowed to empower the local governments and grant them financial independence. He announced that the local governments would be given 44 per cent additional funds than the previous year.

The local bodies will start work both financially and administratively from January 2, 2017.

Shahbaz Sharif banned to utilise development funds for other purposes and directed to provide equal funds to urban and rural union councils. The meeting also approved the Provincial Finance Commission Award 2016 under which the local government will be given Rs 391 billion instead of Rs 274 billion.