Punjab cabinet conveys full support to Nawaz, calls for reciprocal relationship with US

Khalid Butt

Punjab Cabinet has come out in full support to the services rendered by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for nation and rated his four-year rule as a truly golden period for its various achievements. The Cabinet passed a resolution to express full support to the outgoing Prime Minister, on behalf of the people of Punjab and added “we shall leave no stone unturned for safeguarding the principles of supremacy of the constitution, development of Pakistan and public weltare that you have always followed”.

It cited the “heroic steps” taken by Nawaz to make Pakistan impregnable, including nuclear tests, actions against terrorism, launch of CPEC and overcoming the energy crisis. The resolution said, “The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (Nawaz) lives in the hearts of the people of Punjab” and the historic reception after relinquishing the Prime Minister’s office was a proof of that. The meeting also accorded approval to investment under Section 9-A of Punjab general Provident Investment Fund Act 2009 and handing over the land adjacent to the old Central jail Rawalpindi to the Ministry of Defence.

It approved to give land for establishing research-cum-experimental farm in Khanewal for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University Multan and the proposal to grant ownership rights of seven-marla plots as well as to carry out the development work in the area. Other steps approved by the provincial cabinet are transfer of land in district Jhang for establishing 1200MW gas-powered plant and endorsement of the agreement between Lahore Ring road Authority and Defence Housing Authority for the transfer of land of Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Said the credit for a marked reduction in load shedding went to the untiring efforts of Nawaz. The establishment of three 36-MW gas based power projects in Punjab was a bold initiative of the former Prime Minister. He added. Separately Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said we should not indulge in enmity with the USA rather hold talks with it in a graceful manner. “We should be fair and honest with overselves and our nation,” He said while replying to a question regarding a statement of US President Trump against Pakistan. He said it was the need of the nation to eliminate terrorism and extremism as it could not make progress without rooting out terrorism.

He said this at a ceremony arranged to distribute cheques among the heirs of police officials martyred in Kot Lakhpat vegetable market bomb blast at Model Town. He paid tribute to those who laid down their lives for maintaining peace in the country and said the nation is proud of them. He said it was the responsibility of the government to fulfill the needs the children of martyrs. To a question regarding alleged corruption in Multan Metro Bus project, the CM said a legal notice had been served to the channel of presenting lies and his team would fully respond to the baseless and concocted allegation. On the other hand, the chief minister gave approval to major health reform proposals and said every effort would be made to achieve the set targets set, adding that the programme was to be initiated as a pilot project.