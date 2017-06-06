Punjab budget for financial year 2017-18 with highest total outlay of Rs 1.970 trillion including record allocation of Rs 635 billion for financing the schemes listed in the Annual Development Programme was presented in the Provincial Assembly on June 02, 2017.

This scribe is writing these few lines to appreciate Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for honouring his statements and promises made regarding the new provincial budget. The CM on different occasions had emphatically stated that no new tax will be levied in the new provincial budget for fiscal 2017-18 and that record allocation funds will be made for the development of districts located in southern region of the province.

True to his sayings, no new tax has been levied in the provincial budget though some adjustments have been made in the existing structure of taxes and duties through the Finance Bill 2017 and record higher allocation of funds, perhaps in the range between Rs 250 to Rs 300 billion, have been made for South Punjab region, number of new measures will be undertaken including provision of safe drinking water in 37 tehsils of the region as well as equipping thousands of schools with solar energy under Khadam-e-Punjab Ujala Programme besides extending best possible healthcare facilities to the people . This is quite commendable on the part of the chief minister that he has stuck to his words what he had said about the provincial budget for financial year 2017-18. At the same time it is also hoped that the chief minister, who has the reputation of being a hard task master, will ensure that all measures and initiatives for the welfare and well-being of the people in the urban and rural areas of the province included in the new budget will be implemented in letter and in spirit under his personal supervision and guidance ensuring the fruits of these reach the people down the line at the earliest possible. Keep the good work going, please.

M Z RIFFAT

Lahore

