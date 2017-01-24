Punjab Boy Scouts Association budget approved

Staff Reporter

The Executive Committee meeting of Punjab Boy Scouts Association has approved the annual budget to the tune of Rs. 206 million for the year 2016-17. This approval was accorded in the meeting presided over by the Provincial Scouts Commissioner Shamail Ahmad Khawaja who happens to be Additional Chief Secretary Punjab also.

The meeting decided to nominate Maj. (R) Zia ul Haq as member National Scouts Council on the provincial quota of Punjab. He will replace late Talat Mehmood Khokhar who was a life member of the association. The meeting also reviewed the annual performance report of Punjab Boy Scouts Association in length.

Shamail Ahmad Khawaja while commenting on the annual report termed the scouts movement a gracious path of volunteerism which can lead us to the global peace and brotherly-hood through transforming the personalities of our youth into a disciplined, selfless, hard working and useful members of the society rather useful for the whole human kind remaining above board devoid any sort of prejudice.

Honorary Commissioner Public Relations Punjab Boy Scouts Association Homoeo Doctor Jamil Haider Mehrvi offered on this occasion to sponsor the publication of monthly news letter of this association on regular basis which was warmly appreciated by the Executive Committee.

The meeting was informed that the government of Punjab has decided to establish “Scouts Complex” on an area measuring 112 kanal in the Provincial Headquarter of Punjab Boy Scouts Association at Walton Road Lahore.