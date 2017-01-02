Punjab blessed with huge mineral potential: Sher

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ch Sher Ali Khan has said that Punjab is blessed with vast minerals potential and abundant natural resources. Skills training and capacity building along with welfare of mines workers is essential to ensure healthy and safe mining environment and maximizing mineral productivity.

Provincial Government is endeavouring to promote skill development program in this sector with demand driven latest training of mines workers, introducing research based infrastructural reforms with ultra modern mining technologies to give Mines and Minerals Department a modern, market based investment friendly outlook.

He stated this in a scholarships distribution ceremony among the trainees of Mines Sector Skill Development Program at Training Mines Katas Chakwal, here today. Minister Mines Ch Sher Ali Khan distributed cheques amounting to Rs.15 lakh and 9 thousands among 144 trainees of three skills training Institutes including Training Mines, Punjab School of Mines Katas and Rescue and Safety Station Manara district Chakwal.

MPA/Parliamentary Secretary for Education Mehwish Sultana,Chief Inspector of Mines Muhammad Saddique Ch, Director Mines Labour Welfare Riaz Ahmad Ch, Director Mining Development Cell Dilshad Baloch, mines workers, trainee students and their parents attended the ceremony. Minister Mines Ch Sher Ali Khan said that skills training was the best possible substitute of formal education as it not only empowers the youth to earn livelihoods but also play a pivotal role in promotion of industrial and economic activities in the country.

Ch Sher Ali Khan said that under Punjab Growth Strategy 2018, more than 2 million youth would be given skills training in different trades of all provincial departments till next year. The trainees under Mines Sector Skills Training Programme have been provided state of the art training in eight different trades including Mines Electrician, Underground Mining, Mines Machinery Operators, Health and Safety Management System and Geographic Information System, he added.