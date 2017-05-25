Punjab becoming investment destination

THE Punjab Board of Investment initiative to hold an investment conference is paying dividends as has been corroborated by the latest seminar in Lahore. Addressing the event, Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif urged national and international investors to move forward and take full benefit of vast opportunities of investment in Pakistan, especially in the Punjab, assuring that provincial government and other relevant departments would continue to provide every support and facility to the investors.

The success of the moot can be judged by the fact that it was attended by delegates from China, Turkey, Europe, North America and 26 other countries and about forty Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed as a result of interaction of representatives of various companies and groups with the leadership and officials of the province. First such conference was held in 2015 when a British company made pledges for investment and a beverage project has already been completed with an investment of 70m Euros. In fact, Punjab is fast becoming an attractive investment destination because of good governance, transparency, speedy decision-making and infrastructure development. The credit surely goes to vibrant Chief Minister who has been undertaking frequent visits to foreign countries where he interacts with entrepreneurs persuading them to make investment in different sectors of the provincial economy. He has succeeded in his endeavours as a number of companies from China, Turkey and European countries have already initiated a number of projects in Punjab, which are in different stages of implementation. The remarks made by a former Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang that unprecedented development had been made in Punjab due to the hard work of Punjab Chief Minister and that Punjab has emerged as developed and prosperous province of the country are surely befitting tribute to the leadership qualities of Mian Shahbaz Sharif. Similarly, remarks made by Turkish delegates, CEO of Sahiwal Coal Power Project, and Country Director of the World Bank Patchamuthu Illangovan, who spoke high of favourable investment climate in Punjab, would sent right kind of message to investors across the globe. We hope that understandings reached during the seminar would be pursued with same zeal and transformed into concrete projects so as to create more economic and employment opportunities in the biggest province of the country.

