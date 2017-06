Staff Reporter

The Punjab will attain the status of a modle province in the country due to sagacious economic policies of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The Punjab Budget 2017-18 was a remarkable example of such policies, said Special Advisor to CM Punjab Rana Muhammad Arshad in a statement here on Friday.

He said it was a people-friendly budget in real terms. The government had fulfilled its promises with the masses specially farmers and industrialists, he added.