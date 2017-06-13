Punjab Assembly approves 43 demands for grants

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Assembly approved on Monday 43 demands for grants for the financial year 2017-18 and rejected six cut motions presented by the opposition lawmakers. All the 43 demands for grants worth Rs 1,970 billion and 700 million were approved by the house with an overwhelming majority. Approval was accorded by the house for sums to be granted to the Punajb governor to meet expenditures in respect of education, health, agriculture, industries, general administration, jails, excise, fisheries, civil defence, town development, land revenue, forests, taxes & duties, investment, irrigation, cooperatives, roads, municipality and police, etc. Earlier, the seventh sitting of the 30th session commenced 49 minutes behind its scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani in the chair. Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous Bukhsh Pasha remained present in the house while provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Sheikh Allauddin, Tahir Khalil Sindhu, Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan also attended the sitting. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was also present in the house. The chair allowed eight lawmakers to speak on the cut motions on education and health sectors. Rejecting the objections of the opposition on demand for grants regarding education, Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that the government had taken revolutionary steps for promotion of education in the province.