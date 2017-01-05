Punjab approves Rs 300m for security of 119 colleges

Multan

The Punjab government has approved Rs 300 million as funding for security arrangements at 119 B-category colleges including three colleges in Multan division.

Official sources at Directorate of Colleges Multan division told APP that according to a circular issued by the Punjab government to higher education department, the funding has been approved for elevating the height of boundary walls of 119 colleges and installation of barbed wire and poles on them.

The B-category colleges included those where students’ strength was low and located in suburban areas of the cities. The three colleges in Multan division that would benefit from the initiative included Govt Syed Naseeruddin Shah degree College for boys, Gogran, district Lodhran and Rs 1.1585 million funds were approved for this college.—APP