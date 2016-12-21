Punjab approves five schemes

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 1400.987 million. These schemes were approved in the 40th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by the Punjab Chairman P&D Board Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan.

The approved development schemes included: Widening / Improvement of road from Chakri to Kambrial via Dhadhumber upto Ganda Kass, length 30.45-4.87=25.85, District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs. 668.664 million, Construction of Kallar Syedan Bye Pass Road length=4.54 km, Rawalpindi. (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 491.871 million, Viability / Screening of Roads prioritized by District Coordination Committees (DCCS) under Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP), Phase-IV. (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 14.625 million, Consultancy Services for Sustainable Development of Working Women Hostels. (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 8.996 million and Capacity Builiding of EPA Punjab for Enforcement of Environment Standards in Punjab including Combined Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPS) and Industrial Estates (IEs) under J&C Program at the cost of Rs. 216.831 million.—Agencies