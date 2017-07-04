Punjab allocates Rs 90b for hospitals

Raza Naqvi

Attock

To improve the dilapidated condition of govt run hospitals and health centers, Punjab Govt had allocated more than Rs 90 million during the last fiscal year 2016-17. As per the details given by a spokesman of Health Department Attock, Rs 30 million were allocated for Asfandyar Hospital Attock as this hospital handles more than one thousand patients daily only in out patient department. Rs 7.5 million were allocated for THQs Hospital Pindigheb , Rs 10 million for THQ Hospital Hazro, Rs 7.5 million for THQ Hospital Hasanabdal.