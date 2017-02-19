Punjab again excels; KP also catches up

ASSESSING the quality of governance in provinces for the year 2015-16, PILDAT Friday released comparative provincial scoreboard putting Punjab ahead of other federating units. The province got 65.5 percent approval rating followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 63.0, Balochistan at 60.5 % and Sindh at 59.7 %.

The latest PILDAT survey indeed is yet another recognition of the untiring efforts being put in by Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif for bringing real change to the life of common man of the province. Moving to KP now, we believe the PTI govt has made some strenuous efforts to catch up with Punjab. Rather in some parameters like social indicators and administrative effectiveness the province has done better than Punjab. As both the major parties of the country are ruling the provinces, we expect that this positive competition for development will continue as ultimately it will benefit the common man. However, it is depressing that the performance of Sindh government has plummeted to the lowest. While it is a matter of satisfaction that things have started moving towards right direction in Balochistan most probably because of multi billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project as well as some good work done by the provincial government, the performance of Sindh government raises many eyebrows. The way Murad Ali Shah started his stint as the CM by ordering on the very first day removal of barriers around his office, it appeared that he will reverse the course of the past and take things towards improvement but nothing substantially has changed there as Sindh especially Karachi continues to face the same old problems of sanitation, water, garbage, etc. As about one year is left in next elections, we hope that PPP govt will wake up and take some genuine steps towards addressing chronic problems of the province. Before it is too late, it is time for Sindh to catch up with KP and Punjab.

