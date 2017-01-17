Punjab 100-megawatt solar project earns Rs900m profit

Lahore

The 100 MW solar project installed in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Park, Bahawalpur has earned a profit of Rs. 900 million (90 crore) in one year and a cheque for the amount was presented to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif by Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Company Chairman Arif Saeed during a briefing on the project.

The Chief Minister announced that the profit of Rs.90 crore earned from the project will be spent on healthcare system to improve health facilities provided to the people. He said each penny of the profit will be spent in a transparent manner. The amount of the profit has been deposited into the exchequer of the provincial government of the Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that the profit earned from Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Project in one year proves excellent performance of Punjab government, and the chairman of the solar power project has