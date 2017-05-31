PUM signs MoU with PAAPAM to cooperate in automobile sector

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Dutch company PUM-The Netherlands, Tuesday, signed a memorandum of understanding withPakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) here to extend cooperation in automobile sector.

PUM is a non-profit organisation established in 1978 by the Dutch employers’ federation VNO-NCW, with financial support from the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Since 1978 we have assisted over 40,000 organisations world-wide.

PUM operates in various countries of Africa, Asia and Latin America, executing a large number of missions with a network of about 1500 senior volunteers all having around 20 years or more business experience.

Chairman PAAPAM Mashood Ali Khan and Country Coordinator, PUM-The Netherlands Frans Fiedeman signed the documents pertaining to the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Development Board (EDB) Mirza Nasir Baig and local PUM representative, Raazia Shakir were also present on the occasion. The MoU will the focus to undertake cooperative venture for the benefit of automotive parts manufacturing community and related industry of Pakistan. This MoU will be effective for next three years.