Pulwama, Islamabad shut against Indian atrocities

Malik visits released youth

Pulwama, Iok

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama and Islamabad districts against the highhandedness of Indian army and police in the territory.

Shops and other business establishments were closed while public transport remained off the road in the districts. Indian army, today, cordoned the Bijbehara town and conducted house-to-house search operations.

Anti-India protest demonstrations were held at Press Enclave in Srinagar, today. The protesters led by APHC leader, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash were carrying placards, which were reading pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The protesters urged the international community to play role in preventing gross human rights violations by Indian by forces in the occupied territory.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik along with other party leaders visited the residences of recently-released three Kashmiri youth from 12-year illegal Indian detention. Tariq Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Rafiq Shah and Mohammad Hussain Fazili spent 12 such a long period in Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail on fake charges. Yasin Malik hailed the victim youth for enduring Indian state oppression.

Hurriyet leader Mukhtar Ahmad Waza along with a delegation visited families of the recently martyred youth in Aru Mohandpora area of Kulgam district and expressed solidarity with them. Addressing people on the occasion, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza said that the sacred blood of martyrs would not go waste as people were committed to taking their mission to its logical community.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Saifud Din Soz and member of so-called Kashmir Assembly Engineer Abdur Rasheed in their statements asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to carefully listen to the advice of former Indian Home Minister P Chidambaram on Kashmir.—KMS