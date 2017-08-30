Pulwama attack act of revengeful desperation

Srinagar

The suicide attack on district police lines in Pulwama was an act of revengeful desperation by militants in the wake of killing of many of their commanders recently, a top CRPF officer in Kashmir said on Tuesday.CRPF IGP (Operations), Kashmir sector, ZulfiquarHasan, said that the forces’ success against the militants would only surge and effective steps would be taken to deal with such threats.“In recent days, some top militants were killed in south Kashmir in which there was an important role of CRPF battalions,” he told reporters in Pulwama. “We understand that these people (militants) in their desperation are trying to attack security forces and inflict damage. We are ready to tackle this situation and in the coming days, our success will surge,” he said. Hasan visited the District Police Lines, Pulwama which was stormed by three foreign militants of a “fidayeen” (suicide) squad on Saturday. Four CRPF men and four J&K police personnel lost their lives in the pre-dawn attack. All the three militants were killed in the nearly 24-hour-long operation. The IGP CRPF said the security forces “displayed extreme bravery during the attack.” It was challenging as there were families of the forces’ personnel. Hassan said among the injured, three were critical and would be shifted to Delhi for specialised treatment if the need arose. Three people were very critical among those injured. “We hope all of them are discharged in good health.—GK

