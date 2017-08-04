Pujara, Rahane tons power India to 344 for 3

Colombo

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored centuries and shared an unbroken 211-run partnership for the fourth wicket as a dominant India ended the first day of the second cricket test against Sri Lanka on 344-3 Thursday.

The conditions – nowhere near drastic, but certainly challenging – fostered high-quality cricket. The scoring rate was a healthy 3.8 per over, but the outside and inside edges of the Indian batsmen bore more red marks than they had done in Galle. Only one of them proved fatal, though – the captain Virat Kohli was caught splendidly by Angelo Mathews at slip for 13 off Rangana Herath. The rest were smuggled wide of the fielders skillfully and carefully. And with time, they disappeared completely.

At the forefront of this operation was a man nominated for the Arjuna award, on the day he was playing his 50th Test, securing his 4000th run and his 13th century. Pujara found the spotlight rather amenable and he put on display all the qualities that have made him a magnet for runs.

He was unflappable, putting behind him a mix-up that led to KL Rahul’s run-out for 57. He was game-aware, for that wicket had led to another, pushing India from 109 for 1 to 133 for 3. But mindful of not letting the opposition get on a roll, he accelerated from 14 off 58 at lunch to 89 off 140 at tea and finished unbeaten on 128 at stumps.

Rahane at the other end found his timing straightaway and took time out of his schedule to put on a batting clinic, shifting deep in his crease to whip anything even slightly short through midwicket, and wading down the pitch upon the first sign of flight to hit down the ground. It was the kind of counterattack Mitchell Johnson and Australia had faced in Melbourne in 2014. And it appears there is plenty more to come. That moment early in day, when Dilruwan Perera won a review to trap Shikhar Dhawan lbw for 35, almost seemed like a dream.

Things could have been so different. Sri Lanka armed themselves with three spinners, but barring Perera, who threatened both edges of the bat with his drift and turn, they couldn’t manufacture enough pressure to worry the Indians. But they did try.

Pujara, with a reputation for annoying spinners in the same way as a pop quiz on Friday evening, nearly edged to slip when on 1 and only just avoided short-leg’s hands in the last over before lunch. He spent 30 balls without scoring after being beaten by Herath in the 21st over. But none of that perturbed him. He waited for the mistakes, he suckered some of them into coming his way with his constant forays down the pitch and went to tea with 70 runs off his latest 71 balls.

While there was a six during this spree, his best shot was a cover drive, for not only did it exemplify his swiftness down the pitch, but also the ability to counter a misbehaving ball. It was the 42nd over and Pujara was halfway down when he realised Perera had managed to drift it away from his reach. But by adjusting his momentum and stretching his front leg a little further across, he got close enough to the ball to thump it with a straight bat.—AFP