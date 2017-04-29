PUC for unity of Ummah

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Ulema Council will keep continue its struggle for the cause of ‘Unity of Ummah’, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council. He announced that special ‘Sehar-o-Aftar’ programmes will be arranged during the month of Ramadhan and ‘Jumat-ul-Wida’ will be observed as ‘Defense Day for Harmain Al- Sharifain. Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined rights of Muslims and non-Muslim and any group, individual and organization can’t be allowed to usurp constitutional rights of any Pakistani, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Talking to visiting delegates of different religious sects and ‘National Reconciliatory Council’ here, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council said that all the heavenly religions of the world teaches for patience, tolerance and respect for humanity; however it is not good to associate individual acts with teachings of the heavenly religions. Pakistan Ulema Council has been carrying out struggle for unity of Ummah and for respect of humanity, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that ‘Interfaith harmony’ and Inter-sect coexistence is need of the time.

Islamic Ideological Alliance’ will be representative with leading religious organizations of ‘Islamic World’ and after month of Ramadhan, ‘Islamic Ideological Alliance’ will be announced formally for annihilation of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from Islamic World, said Tahir Ashrafi.

He also added that Pak-Force played key role for eradication of terrorists organizations from Pakistan and General Raheed Sharif has been tasked to lead Islamic Military Alliance for his heroic leadership to flush out terrorism from Pakistan. Pakistan Ulema Council supports and endorses ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasad’ and Pakistan will be taken on roads of prosperity by defeating extremists and terrorists from Pakistan.

Vice-Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council speaking on this occasion said that some banned outfits and extremist organizations wanted to destabilize basic objectives of Pakistan Ulema Council but Pakistan Ulema Council in accordance of constitution of Pakistan will keep continue its mission for the cause of unity of ummah and to annihilate menace of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from Pakistan.

Secretary General Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Abdul Hameed Watto speaking on this occasion said that religious leadership of Pakistan should play its role to educate people of Pakistan on ‘Blasphemy Law’. Teachings and history of Islam witness to the fact that non-Muslims living in an Islamic Society are being facilitate will all rights as prevalent for Muslim population.