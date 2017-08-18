PUC to resist any move to amend articles 62, 63: Ashrafi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Ulema Council has announced to resist moves to amend or remove articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. ‘The endeavours on part of ruling elite to amend Constitution of Pakistan are very concerning and religious leadership of the country will not allow any move to amend or remove ‘Islamic Sections’ (62-63) from the Constitution of Pakistan and any such move on part of ruling elite will not be tolerated,’ said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday at Jamia Masjid Ma’az bin Jabal (I-8/3 Islamabad) accompanying with provincial and central office-bearers of PUC.

He underlined political gatherings and political processions on eve of Hajj in Harmain Al-Sharifain could be harmful for peace and sanctity of Mecca; therefore any such bid to create chaos inside Harmain Al-Sharifain during Hajj days will not be tolerated by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on prevailing move on part of PML-N’s ruling elite to remove Section 62-63 from Constitution of Pakistan, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that the initiative could prove as first undertaking to remove Islamic Sections from the constitution. Any such move on part of ruling elite will not be tolerated, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that Pakistan Ulema Council has started coordination with leading religious parties of the country and Pakistan Ulema Council will also host a procession of leading religious and political organizations of the country over this particular issue in Lahore in next week.

Implementation on Constitution of Pakistan has never been made in letter and spirit and that’s the reason that Pakistan since last 70 years has been confronting multiple challenges. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also urged on leading political organizations of the country to stay away from creating controversies with State Institutions adding that stability and security of the country lies in supremacy of the constitution and continuity of democratic process. Anyone in the country will not be allowed to play with constitution and democracy in the country, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi. He also emphasized for effective and cohesive accountability system in the country.

He also demanded of the political parties of the country to move for legislation on accountability and election’s code of conduct ahead of next general elections.

During the Press Conference, Code of conduct for intending pilgrims was also presented by Pakistan Ulema Council and all the intending pilgrims from Pakistan were urged to stay away from any political gatherings during Hajj days in Harmain Al-Sharifain. Political gatherings and political sloganeering during Hajj days are anti-Sharia, and all the pilgrims should coordinate with security personnel of Saudi Arabia during their stay in Mecca and Medina. All the pilgrims are like ambassadors of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia; therefore they should coordinate with Saudi security authorities in face of any difficulty.