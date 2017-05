PUC rejects accusations of former Secretary General

Islamabad

The Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council, provincial as well as divisional and district representatives and office-bearers of Pakistan Ulema Council reposing confidence and trust on leadership of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmoood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, rejected accusations of former Secretary General of Pakistan Ulema Council Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi.

The representatives and members of Central, Provincial, Divisional and District bodies of Pakistan Ulema Council said that Pakistan Ulema Council has been making endeavors for the cause of peace and security in Pakistan and all over Islamic World adding that Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has been playing very key and effective role to spread ‘Peaceful Message of Islam’ all over world and carrying out initiative for annihilation of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from all over Muslim world.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressed a Press Conference here on Wednesday at National Press Club, Islamabad accompanying central, provincial and district representatives and office-bearers of Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Muhammad Ayub Safdar, Maulana Asad Zikriya, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Abdul Hameed Sabri, Maulana Asad Ullah Farooq, Maulana Faiz Muhammad Naqshbandi, Sahibzada Anwar ul Haq Mujahid (Multan), Qari Muhammad Usman Madni, Mufti Muhammad Imran Muhaviya, Hafiz Muhammad Tayyab Shaad, Khalid Muhammad Irshad Warraich, Mufti Umar Farooq, Mufti Umar Farooq, Qari Muhammad Umar Mujahid, Qari Muhammad Zubair Zahid, Faheem-ul-Hassan, Syed Imdad Ullah Shah, Qari Muhammad Mumtaz Zahid, Qari Islam ud Din, Qari Risal ud Din, Qari Abu Bakar Hamza, Maulana Muhammad Idrees, Qari Farooq Azam Farooqi, Maulana Muhammad Binyamin and others.—Agencies