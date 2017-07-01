PUC observes Pakistan Stability Day

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

‘Pakistan Stability Day’ was observed here on Friday all over Pakistan on call of Pakistan Ulema Council. Leadership of different religious sects and religious organizations while addressing Friday Congregations in different cities of the country vowed to carryout countrywide campaign for annihilation of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from Pakistan and also reiterated that any conspiracy to create divisions in Pakistan on account of sectarian differences will be foiled with unity and religious harmony. While denouncing terrorists’ blasts in Quetta, Parachinar and Masjid-e-Nabvi, leadership of different religious sects, Imams, scholars and Mashaykh also resolved that religious leadership of Pakistan is united and committed for stability of Pakistan and unity of Muslim Ummah.

On call of Pakistan Ulema Council, ‘Pakistan Stability Day’ was observed all over the country and leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council, Wafaq-ul-Masajid Pakistan and different religious schools of thought in Friday congregations emphasized importance of Muslim Ummah’s unity to contain confronting challenges of Muslim World. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council while addressing Friday Congregation at Jamia Masjid Mahaz bin Jabal, I-8,Islamabad stated that countrywide campaign will be carried out for annihilation of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence adding that entire nation is united with people of Parachinar. Terrorists attacks in Quetta and Parachinar are not against any particular religious sect but against people of Pakistan. He also announced that meeting of the representatives of different religious sects and religious organizations will be held on July 3rd in Islamabad to decide future course of action to eradicate menace of sectarian violence from Pakistan adding that ‘Unity of Ummah Conference’ will also be held on 6th July in Faisalabad. Leadership of PUC is in coordination with different religious sects and religious organizations to defeat elements aiming at fanning sectarian violence in Pakistan, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Chairman PUC.

Notable Ulema from all over Pakistan including Maulana Ayub Safdar, Maulana Abdul Kareem Nadeem, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asad Zikriya, Maulana Asad Ullah Farooq, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Pir Sultan, Maulana Zubair Zahid, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Habib ur Rehman Abid, Maulana Abdul Hameed Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Tayyab Gormani, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Mian Muhammad Irshad, Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Amjad MUhaviya, Maulana Ammar Baloch, Maulana Hafizur Rehman, Haji Mujammad Tayyab Shah Qadri, Maulana Shahbaz Farooqi, Allama Syed Waqr-ul-Husnain Naqvi, Allama Zawar Hussain Naqvi, Peer Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah, Professor Abdullah and Maulana Zubair Abid while delivering speeches in Friday congregations stated that extremists and terrorists elements have waged war against Muslim Ummah. Elements responsible for making attacks in Masjid-e-Nabvi and suicide blasts in Pakistan could be defeated with unity.