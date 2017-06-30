PUC observe ‘Pakistan Stability Day’ today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Terrorists’ attack in Parachinar is not against any specific religious sect but it is attack on innocent people of Pakistan. Government should initiate stern action to arrest elements responsible for making terrorists attacks in Parachinar and Quetta, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, after joint meeting of different religious sects and different religious schools of thought, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council announced to observe today as ‘Pakistan stability day’ and demanded of the government to take the elements responsible for terrorists’ activities in Quetta and Parachinar to task.