PUC for sustained efforts by Muslim Ummah against terrorism

City Reporter

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Karachi has underlined the need for joint and sustained efforts by the Muslim Ummah to fight against terrorism.

This was stressed by the speakers at Wehdat-e-Ummat Conference here.

They strongly condemned atrocities being committed against the innocent people in Indian occupied Kashmir, Burma and Palestine, said a press release issued here.

PUC’s Central Chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi chaired the conference, which was participated by the representatives of 29 religious and political parties.

It said that the ‘2nd Annul Alami Pegham-e-Islam Conference’ will be held under the auspices of Pakistan Ulema Council on March 01, 2017, and it will be attended by leaders from different Muslim countries.