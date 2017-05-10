PUC denounces Iran threat to KSA, Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Commenting on statement of Iranian Chief of Army Staff General Muhammad Hussain Baqri, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council said that Iranian threatening attitude towards Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is regrettable and condemnable.

Islamic World will not allow Iranian leadership to play havoc with peace and security of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. In a released statement here Tuesday, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that people of Pakistan knows very well, how to defend Pakistan and Harmain Al Sharifain in face of any foreign aggression, vowed, Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

He added that Pakistan has been demonstrating patience for regional peace but amidst this scenario threatening conduct on part of Iranian leadership for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is condemnable and denouncing. Iranian leadership should not consider Pakistan as Iraq or Syria and reported alliance among Iran, Afghanistan and India can’t destabilise Pakistan, said Tahir Ashrafi adding that Government of Pakistan should brought last two week’s violence on part of India and Afghanistan on Pakistani borders into the notice of world community, UNO and Islamic Ummah.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also vowed that security and sanctity of Saudi Arabia is part of every Pakistani’s faith and and any sort of conspiracy and aggression against Saudi Arabia will be retaliated fiercely.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi also pinpointed that recent interview by Ameer Muhammad bin Salman has exposed reality on various issues, in which he stated that Iranian leadership has been making interference in affairs of other Islamic countries and particularly with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia by pursuing foreign dictation.