PUC condemns terrorism, issues decree against KSA, UK and Kabul attacks

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Ulema Council while denouncing terrorists attacks in Saudi Arabia, Kabul and London said that enemies of ‘world peace’ are maneuvering conspiracies to create religion-based clashes between believers of different religions of the world. To condemn prevailing wave of extremism and terrorism, ‘Dar-ul-Afta’ of Pakistan Ulema Council released a decree here Sunday with consent of Ulemas and religious scholars of different religious sects and renowned Ulemas of the country including, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Abdul Hameed Watto, Maulana Ayub Safdar, Maulana Ghulam Ullah Khan, Maulana Abdul Kareem Nadeem, Maulana Shakeel Qasmi, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Asad Zikriya, Maulana Haji Muhammad Tayyab, Maulana Abdul Hameed Sabri,Maulana Nauman Hashir.

The decree issued on account of ‘Dar-ul-Afta’ of Pakistan Ulema Council stated that Islam prohibited Muslim Ummah to get exceed on any issue from defined limitations. Extremist organizations like Daesh (IS) are defaming Muslim Ummah across the world. History of Islam witness to the fact that ‘Takfeeri groups’ in early years of Islam martyred Hazrat Uthman (RA) and Hazrat Ali (RA) and these very extremist elements within grab of Muslims and Islam caused damages to Islam and Muslim Ummah more none than others. Quran terms killing of an individual as killing of the entire human beings Islam announced disassociation with killers of innocent people.

In recent terrorists attacks in Saudi Arabia, Manchester, Kabul, London and some African countries, women and innocent children were targeted, which is explicit proof that elements responsible for these terrorists’ attacks have no affiliation either with Muslims or Islam. Pakistan Ulema Council appeals to the peaceful intellectuals, scholars and leadership of different religions of the world and specifically to leadership of Muslim countries to play their respective role for annihilation of extremism and terrorism from surface of the world.

Mass media should also play its key and responsible role in educating youths of different religions against menace of terrorism and extremism and all the root-causes in this connection should be identified and eliminated. Pakistan Ulema Council will keep continue its cause and struggle for eradication of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence from Muslim Ummah and after the month of Ramadhan, an international summit will be held for annihilation of extremism and terrorism that will be attended by notable leadership of the world and representatives of different religions of the world. Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council also expressed solidarity with victims of the terrorists attacks of Saudi Arabia, Manchester, Kabul and London.