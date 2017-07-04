PUC calls for elimination of terrorism, extremism

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Leadership of different religious and political organizations and representatives of Islamic schools of thought while addressing ‘Unity of Ummah Conference’ that held here on Monday in Islamabad announced to carryout countrywide campaign for annihilation of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from the country.

They also demanded of the government to arrest elements responsible for making terrorists arracks in Quetta and Parachinar adding that terrorists’ attack at innocent people of Parachinar and Quetta is tantamount to attack at Pakistan.

The participants of ‘Unity of Ummah Conference’ that held in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council also condemned terrorism activities in Baitullah stating that it is responsibility of every Muslim to ensure security and defense of Harmain Al Sharifain. The participants addressing the conference termed Parachinar tragedy as conspiracy against Pakistan stating that Parachinar terrorist attack is not against any particular religious sect but an attack on Pakistan. The entire nation has to get unite against elements responsible for making terrorists attacks in Pakistan.

The speakers addressing the conference also resolved that any conspiracy to create sectarian violence in Pakistan will not be allowed to succeed. The participants of the conference also urged on government of Pakistan to public conspiracies of Indian and Afghan secret agencies at world forums and taking effective mechanisms to contain these conspiracies.—PR