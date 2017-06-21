Public welfare, schemes are government’s priority: Zubair

Staff Reporter

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Tuesday said public welfare and human development programs are among the top priorities of the government. Talking to a delegation jointly led by legislators Syed Shafqat Shah Shirazi and Ejaz Shah Shirazi, he urged public representatives to raise their voice, on the floor of the house, about problems faced by people belonging to their respective constituencies.

“It is also incumbent upon members of national and provincial assemblies to ensure proper legislation that may help solve the difficulties faced by masses,” said the governor.

Emphasizing that members of treasury and opposition benches were equally responsible to deliver, Zubair said federal government holds a vision of development for remote areas of the country.

The delegation that also included Ayaz Shah Shirazi and Hanif Memon apprised the Sindh Governor of the problems faced in their respective constituencies.

Sharing in detail the hindrances faced in completion of different public welfare schemes in least developed areas of the province, these legislators expressed their confidence that the relief package announced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for Thatta may mark a fresh opening.

The PM’s relief package for Thatta, they said included provision for a 500 bed hospital alongwith across the board healthcare scheme, potable water scheme and other public utility projects.

The Governor of Sindh said series of measures are being adopted to expedite development programs in the under developed areas of the province.

Intention is to bring these areas at par with developed areas, he said.

Muhammad Zubair said the national economic policy of the PML (N) government has produced far reaching impact on the lives of the people and with the passage of time will help end poverty.

Shirazi brothers told the Sindh Governor that PM Relief Package for Thatta has been largely hailed by the locals.