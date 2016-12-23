Public vs private schools

Nisar Ahmed

Chakwal, Miani

You will like to take interest knowing the top 10 schools of Pakistan but you will be shocked to know that there is not a single public school in the list even not in list of 50. Why it seems impossible for public schools to be on level than it’s competitors? Government should be ashamed on this. Students are our future.

Majority of Pakistani population is poor and middle class. They want to educate their children but government schools are not giving an effective output then how one can feel satisfied. Many of school’s buildings are not in a good condition, teachers are ghost and those who are visible they are not delivering quality education. Why not students are sharp minded in public schools? Why they don’t have interest in English language? Why they are unaware of new technologies and not so intelligent that they or their parents can decide a future for them? These questions are in fact alarming issues for Pakistan’s future we have in our country.

If government makes a check and balance on each and every school that how are the buildings, how much students feeling comfort by the facilities provided by the government , performance of teachers, how many activities are involving in the routine of students for their learning and to make them active ,sharp minded ,intelligent and hardworking. The day when leading and bigshot will take step to choose public schools for their children’s education that day will be the last day of shabby institutes and the first day of rise of Pakistan toward success. Insha’Allah!