Public transport artificial shortage not to be tolerated

Peshawar

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday warned transporters and owners of public transport of strict action in case of overcharging or overloading on the eve of Eid ul Fitr. Advisor to Chief Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir Daud Khan also said that artificial shortage of public transport would not be tolerated and asked terminal managers to cooperate with the passengers.

He said the traffic police have been advised to facilitate passengers during travelling and make their journey comfortable and respectable and address their grievances in case of any complaint. Shah Wazir said that special surveillance teams have been constituted to keep eye on fares of public transport and uninterrupted flow of traffic besides taking action against transporters in case of any complaint. Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a grand operation against transporters, overcharging the passengers during Ramazan-ul-Mubarik.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid, the transporters have been warned of strict action in accordance with the law on the rules violations. He said, the Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) found involved in overcharging, overloading and not completing their designated routes would be issued challan slips and imposed heavy fines. The CTO said that special squads of city traffic police have been formed that are conducting raids and checking the violations.