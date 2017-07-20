Public service is pivot of our govt: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the attitude of elements who looted the hard-earned money of the poor nation and ruined the national economy through sit-ins tantamount to enmity with the nation. It is unbecoming of the politicians who are totally soaked in the corruption to speak about honesty. The elements who got their loans worth billions of rupees wrote off on political basis have drenched the blood of the poor people. The people very well know about the elements making international records of corruption in their tenure in the past and the ones who have made new records of transparency and quality in the development projects in the present tenure. Transparency, speedy and high-quality completion of development projects is the hallmark of Pakistan Muslim League-N government and even the opponents cannot prove corruption of single penny in the development projects. National resources worth billions of rupees have been saved for the first time through transparency under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views while talking to a delegation of office-bearers of PML-N. He said that public service is the pivot of our government, while agitation is the fate of disappointed elements. Former corrupt rulers deprived the poor nation of their rights by plundering the national kitty and the tragedy is that a national criminal who made dacoity on Nandipur Power Project is delivering lecture on corruption today. The people whose corruption has been proved in courts’ verdicts want to hide themselves behind furor of accountability. He said that sit-in group and the corrupt rulers have left no stone unturned to push the country back and added that the corrupt who made the nation enslave of darkness must be brought to justice.

The Chief Minister said that the opponents are indulged in baseless allegations and mendacity but the character of PML-N leadership is neat and clean and the conscience is fully satisfied.

The negative politics cannot stand before the politics of service, honesty and transparency. The elements indulging in falsehood will not succeed.