Public schools in capital to be upgraded: Senate told

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday informed the Senate that the government was working on up-gradation of schools in the federal capital.

Replying to a calling attention notice of Col (r) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, the minister said steps were being taken in the education sector under the Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Programme.

He said there was no issue of lapse of the budget as the ministry had spent in excess of the allocated amount of Rs 802.38 million.

The minister said officially no day-care centers were functioning at public schools in the federal capital, however, many alternative options had been adopted by many schools to facilitate those teachers who come to schools with their infants.