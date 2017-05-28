Public protest water shortage, load shedding

Nazir Ahmed Chandio

Mirpurkhas

Hundreds of workers and office-bearers of MQM-P Mirpurkhas zone took out protest rally and held protest demonstration here Saturday even in hot day to protest against closure of water supply by irrigation department, long load shedding and issuance of illegal detection bills by Hesco Mirpurkhas division.

Protesters led by district organizer MQM P Mirpurkhas Mujibul Haq and member Rabita committee MQM P and MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali , carrying banners, placards and party flags , marched from post office chowk through main roads while they raised slogans against authorities of hesco Mirpurkhas division and irrigation department.