Public-private dialogue is an important arm of ICRU

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chairman Planning & Development Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan has said that public-private dialogue is an important arm of Investment Climate Reforms Unit (ICRU) and all out efforts must be made to make this initiative successful.

Chairman P&D stated this while chairing a 2nd Meeting of Public-Private Dialogue Council organized by Investment Climate Reform Unit (ICRU) P&DD at P&D Complex, Lahore. Secretary Industries Dr. Mujtaba Piracha, Managing Director ICRU Maleeha Bangash, Joint Chief Economist P&D Dr. Amanullah, senior representatives and officials of the other government departments also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, He stressed upon immediate re-constitution of the PPD Council with an increase in female and private sector representation. He instructed for expediting the process of establishing thematic and sector specific working groups and highlighted the importance of including the private sector in policy making in Punjab Province.

He advised ICRU and the Industries department to engage proactively with the private sector and businesses to ensure their inclusion since Public Private Dialogue is a window for the private sector to influence and participate in public sector initiatives and reforms. Chairman P&D termed Public-Private Dialogue as a 180 degree shift in the dynamics of the Public-Private sector relationship and stressed upon the need for competent economic management at government level by including the private sector in policy making. While giving examples of how Public-Private Dialogue has had a successful global impact in countries like Turkey, Spain and The Philippines, the Chairman emphasized that the PPD mechanism should be instrumental in have a similar impact in Punjab. At the meeting, Managing Director Investment Climate Reform Unit, Maleeha Bangash, being Secretary to the Council, outlined the role of the organization as the Secretariat to the Council. She told PPD Council was constituted by the Chief Minister and is the apex body to steer all matters pertaining to PPD in the Punjab.

The PPD Unit comprises of the PPD Council, Secretariat to the Council and a number of thematic and sector based Working Groups. The PPD Council is authorized to approve all recommendations and proposals submitted by the Secretariat and provide recommendations to the provincial government regarding policy, regulations and institutional support mechanisms. The Working Groups are a forum for deliberation between public and private stakeholders.

They are envisioned to operate in a manner that allows them to identify challenges in their respective sectors in addition to coming up with recommendations that relate to policy, laws, regulations or direct operational impediments confronted by the private sector . The recommendations based on working group dialogue are forwarded to the PPD Council for approval or deliberation, she added.