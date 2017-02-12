Public inaugurates Korangi Flyover after CM fails to arrive

City Reporter

The public on Sunday inaugurated the Korangi flyover in Karachi after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah did not arrived for the ceremony.

The flyover had to be inaugurated by Sindh CM, Mayor Waseem Akhtar and Minister for Local Government Jam Shoro Khan.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials and public kept waiting for them as none of them appeared on the scene.

At last, one man among the public cut the ribbon and inaugurated the flyover after which the traffic started moving on it.

“Sindh CM should have come for the inauguration. But the right should be given to the public as it is theirs and made for them,” said the man.

The flyover was constructed way before but had not become operational as it was not inaugurated causing severe problems for the people.