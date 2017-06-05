Public facing acute water shortage in sizzling summer

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Amid sizzling heat and holy month of Ramadan the residents of various parts of Zhob city are experiencing an acute shortage of drinking water. Several areas remain without water for the last few weeks. The situation is aggravating with each passing day, but the authorities concerned are clueless to address the issue.

Anger and frustration over the acute water shortage force the people to come to the streets and protest against the Public Health department. Moreover, scorching heat and power outages have multiplied the woes of the people, disrupting the water supply all over the city.

The people regretted perennial water shortage during Ramadan and summer, when water consumption increased manifold and silence of the authorities concerned over this long-standing grievance of masses.

‘The PHE officials taking no interest in resolving our problem despite several complaints lodged with them time to time’, said Abdul Mandokhail resident of Safimuhalla.