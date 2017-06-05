Public demand express trains re-launch

Nazir Ahmed Chandio

Mirpurkhas

Mirpurkhas railway station was deserted look following the suspension of the express trains as well as others trains between Mirpurkhas to Karachi via Hyderabad since assassination of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazeer Bhutto when the angry mobs had damaged the trains parked at the different railway station in the province.

Unfortunately railway authorities suspended the trains even express trains of the above track or rout that was main and cheap travel facilities to the interior Sindh people. Large number of staff of railway Mirpurkhas had been deployed to other sections as only few trains were running at this track Mirpurkhas to Khokhropar, Mirpurkhas to Hyderabad and Thar Express train Karachi to Zero point railway station.

During this millions of people and their representatives have been demanding the higher authorities to re-launch the suspended trains at this track that was basic right of region. People were deprived of cheap travel facilities and compelled to travel at the high rate fair coaches and buses.

Prime minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Shareef had announced about two months back in his Hyderabad visit to re-launch the Mehran express train between Mirpurkhas to Karachi via Hyderabad. However railway department mafia had created hurdles allegedly to implement on the announcement of prime minister.

We can analyse the situation of the country as railway authorities ignored the order of Mian Nawaz Shareef. There were available required quantity of locomotives imported from abroad but there was no cause with railway authority to not implement on prime minister’s announcement.

Member Rabita committee MQM P and MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali has strongly condemned the railway department authorities who did not yet given importance to the announcement of prime minister’s of Pakistan to relaunch the Mehran express train.